The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

