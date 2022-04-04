Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $667.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $668.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $656.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $506.51 and a 12-month high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

