Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 380,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHI opened at $34.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

