Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 71.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 4.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $276,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

