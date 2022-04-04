Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,265 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,116 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 920,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 44,715 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 248,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

FULT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

