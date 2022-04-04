Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.
XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
