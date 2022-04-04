Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 661 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 779,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after acquiring an additional 596,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 537.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 449,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,341,000 after acquiring an additional 379,107 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $136.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average of $146.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.11. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

