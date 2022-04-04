Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stake Lowered by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after buying an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WAL opened at $80.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

