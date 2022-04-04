KeyCorp Cuts Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target to $6.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Blend Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Blend Labs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Blend Labs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.89.

NYSE BLND opened at $4.80 on Friday. Blend Labs has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,134 shares of company stock valued at $82,210 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,888,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,975,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,964,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,085,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

