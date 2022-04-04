StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of USLM opened at $116.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.72. United States Lime & Minerals has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $153.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average of $122.80.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $46.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 12.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 48.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 49.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

