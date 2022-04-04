Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Blend Labs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blend Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.89.

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.88. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $108,767,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $16,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 164,258 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

