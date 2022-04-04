Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redbox Entertainment.

Get Redbox Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 12.80.

RDBX stock opened at 2.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.60. Redbox Entertainment has a 52-week low of 1.61 and a 52-week high of 27.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.