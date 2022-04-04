Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redbox Entertainment.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 12.80.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.
