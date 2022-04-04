-$0.05 EPS Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). NOV posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

NOV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,492,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after buying an additional 299,916 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,897,000 after buying an additional 577,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,540,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,170,000 after buying an additional 293,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the third quarter valued at about $79,050,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

