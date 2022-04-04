Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping to a hold rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

