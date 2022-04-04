Brokerages Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Announce $2.60 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $2.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $141.21 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $135.56 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

