NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,286 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 183.3% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 42,060 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after acquiring an additional 78,771 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after acquiring an additional 117,883 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 225,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of SF stock opened at $67.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

