NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $362,000 Investment in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $253.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile (Get Rating)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

