Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.71.

FICO opened at $449.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $482.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.14. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.