NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,594.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,501.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,652.19. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. OTR Global cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,965.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

