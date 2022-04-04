ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 79,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 72,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions (Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

