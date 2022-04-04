Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of APH stock opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

