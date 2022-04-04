HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.53) to GBX 565 ($7.40) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 510 ($6.68) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 590 ($7.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $496.67.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,576,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,277,000 after acquiring an additional 249,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.