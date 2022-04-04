StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Allison Transmission from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.43.

NYSE ALSN opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,521,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

