StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AME has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.50.

AME stock opened at $134.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.13 and its 200-day moving average is $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $336,090,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 217.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,903 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 25.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,242,000 after buying an additional 354,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $41,258,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

