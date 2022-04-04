685,032 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 685,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,374,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,971,000 after buying an additional 60,029 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,219,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of PDD opened at $42.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.38. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.04.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.