Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $39.31 Million Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 114,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,313,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.27% of Morningstar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $4,486,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.21, for a total value of $3,814,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $542,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 203,595 shares of company stock worth $56,662,785 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar stock opened at $270.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.33 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.