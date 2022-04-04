David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $14,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $15,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $15,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $16,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $16,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $17,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $16,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $15,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $16,360.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $18,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $3.50 on Monday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.04.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is currently -15.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crexendo by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXDO. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

