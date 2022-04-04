Insider Buying: TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Acquires $10,800.00 in Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) CEO Charles Theuer acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Theuer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Charles Theuer acquired 1,200 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.78. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 85,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 49,623 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $556,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

