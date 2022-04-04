Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Purchases $24,600.00 in Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $24,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $79,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,420,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

