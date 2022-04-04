Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.81% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000.

NYSEARCA:SLX opened at $69.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.52. VanEck Steel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.80.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

