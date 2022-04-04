Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 158.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.90. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSY. Mizuho lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

