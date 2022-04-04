BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Position Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,493 shares of company stock worth $1,268,189. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BWXT opened at $54.18 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.49.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

