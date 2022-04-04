Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of PB stock opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

