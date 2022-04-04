StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,417 shares of company stock worth $7,172,221 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.3% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

