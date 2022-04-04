Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,731 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 47.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 62,108 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth $1,025,000. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth $28,685,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 118.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 82,401 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.78.

LSI opened at $144.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day moving average is $133.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.06 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

