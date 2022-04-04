Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JNCE. Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.69.

JNCE stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $368.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $97,601.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $33,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock valued at $402,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

