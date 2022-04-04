Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HGV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.75.

NYSE HGV opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $1,441,172,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,909,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,381,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,652,000 after purchasing an additional 638,646 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,491,000 after acquiring an additional 797,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

