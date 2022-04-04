StockNews.com Begins Coverage on trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised trivago from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.95.

TRVG opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $846.45 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.66. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.57.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in trivago by 536.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 42,710 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in trivago in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in trivago by 185.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in trivago by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in trivago by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

