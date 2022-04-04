CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.14.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.01. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

