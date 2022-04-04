CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.14.
Shares of CRSP stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.01. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)
CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.
