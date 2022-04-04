National Asset Management Inc. Buys 131 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 978.2% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,724,709. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $120.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $121.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average of $110.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

