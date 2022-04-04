Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Holdings Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

TTWO opened at $151.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.54 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

