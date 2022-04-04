Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $43.21 Million in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,820,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 5.33% of Natus Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTUS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Natus Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Natus Medical by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Natus Medical by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

NTUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natus Medical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NTUS stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $934.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 0.47. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

