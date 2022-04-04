National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,364 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $87.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.81. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $162.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.