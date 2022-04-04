Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 938,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,593,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,233 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 166.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 360,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 225,103 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 10.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $37.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $36.87 and a one year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

