Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.15% of Otter Tail worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $64.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $71.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $333.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sidoti lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otter Tail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

