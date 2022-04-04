Zacks: Brokerages Expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMAGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 88.51% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 1,724,224 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 795.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 680,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 604,684 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,975,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

