SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $685.00 at Raymond James

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $780.00 to $685.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SIVB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $771.94.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $547.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $581.92 and a 200 day moving average of $653.82. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $474.20 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,812 shares of company stock worth $13,566,394. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 924.4% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,906,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.