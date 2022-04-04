Brokerages Anticipate IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.56). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IsoPlexis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

ISO stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01. IsoPlexis has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $16.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

