DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Lowered to $134.00 at Barclays

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.11.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $78.17 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.99.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,051 shares of company stock worth $8,870,681 in the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,345 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,873,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,547,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.