Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Surrozen stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85. Surrozen has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surrozen by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

